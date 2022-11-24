Satechi’s Black Friday sale takes 25% off USB-C GaN chargers, MagSafe gear, more

Satechi is the latest accessory brand to get in on the Black Friday savings, taking 25% off its entire collection of Apple chargers and other gear when code BFCM25. Orders over $150 will be able to lock-in extra savings at 30% off with code BFCM30. Free shipping is available in orders over $40. Our top pick is the new Satechi 165W USB-C GaN Charger at $90. Down from the usual $120, this one launched back at CES but has largely been out of stock for most of the year. That makes the $24 discount even more enticing, as this is matching the all-time low and is only the third overall discount yet. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can find our other top picks from the sale down below.

Featuring a 4-port design, Satechi’s most capable charger yet arrives with a combined 165W power output. The GaN tech keeps the entire package on the smaller side, and allows you to refuel everything from an M1 Pro MacBook Pro to iPhone, iPad, and other gear. There’s also a bundled cradle that keeps the charger upright and in place on your desk or nightstand. Head below for more.

Other notable inclusions in the Satechi Black Friday sale:

Satechi’s savings are also being joined by Nomad’s own Black Friday sale. Discounting another collection of popular Apple gear, you’ll be able to save 25% on its signature leather iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, and much.

Satechi 165W 4-port USB-C Charger features:

Take your desktop charging to the next level with the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to four devices simultaneously. Equipped with four USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 165W, the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger can easily power your MacBook Pro M1 at full speed, or your iPad Pro setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!