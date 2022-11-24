Skullcandy’s Transparent Edition Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones see first drop to $80, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is currently offering a selection of Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds and Headphones starting from $19.50. Leading the way here has to be the Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Transparency Edition for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 27% discount, or solid $30 price drop marks the first discount we’ve seen and is the new all-time low. The isolating fit of the Hesh Evo will allow the 40mm drivers to deliver a “clear, rich sound” that has been refined over four generations. You don’t have to worry about misplacing this headset with the integrated Tile finding technology helping to locate it with the Tile app. On a single charge, you can expect up to 36 hours of battery life with a quick 10-minute juice-up providing an additional 3 hours of playback. Head below to check out more Skullcandy deals.

More Skullcandy deals:

We’re also tracking the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in two different styles sitting at $249, the new all-time low price. As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. Then make sure to stop by our main Black Friday deal hub.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones Transparency Edition features:

Every product has an impact on the environment — from materials and manufacturing to packaging, shipping and infrastructure. We can’t completely eliminate that impact, but we’re working every day to reduce our carbon footprint. From this series forward, we’re dedicated to 100% transparency about our impact on the environment and what we’re doing to work toward a cleaner world. With powerful 40mm drivers and exceptional acoustics, Hesh Evo features audio quality that has been refined over four generations of constant improvement. The clear, rich sound rivals the most expensive headphones out there — at a price that’s surprisingly affordable.

