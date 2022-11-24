Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to $249 with ANC and adaptive transparency (Save $50)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering only the third chance to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Just releasing earlier this fall in September, the new flagship true wireless earbuds are sitting at $249 shipped in two different styles. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag in order to deliver new all-time low savings at $50 off. This is below our previous mention of $268, and arriving at the best price cut yet as only the third markdown yet. As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

If you’d prefer to go with a portable Bluetooth speaker to serenade the family this holiday season and beyond, Amazon is also rolling the Black Friday offers to a series of the latest offerings from Bose. Everything in the sale is now starting at $89, and there are some different models ranging from AirPlay 2-enabled speakers to some more rugged and waterproof offerings up for grabs.

As for all of the other best Thanksgiving Week deals, be sure to dive into our Black Friday hub. The offers have been going live for the past several days before the shopping event even officially kicks off, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best from every category – be it the latest from Apple and Google to home goods and fashion.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!