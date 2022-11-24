Yeedi’s Mop Station Pro tackles tough messes at all-time low of $560 (Reg. $800), more from $140

Patrick Campanale -
Mop now $560

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is offering a number of its robot mops and vacuums on sale. Leading the way is the Mop Station Pro on sale for $559.99 shipped. Down from $800, this marks only the second discount and is a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. With two mopping pads on the bottom, each one will spin 180 times per minute to help loosen stuck-on dirt. The included docking station allows the mop to empty and refill itself to let you go longer without having to touch it. On top of that, it connects to Alexa and Assistant so you can start cleaning with simple voice commands, and the built-in battery allows it to run for up to 180 minutes on a single charge. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive into this robot vacuum. Keep reading for more Yeedi robot vacuum and mop deals.

More Yeedi robot vacuum deals:

Don’t forget about the Samsung Floorcare Black Friday deals that we found earlier today. For starters, you’ll see the Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum back at $799, while it normally goes for $1,299. This 39% discount is a match for the second-best price that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide for all the other ways you can save this weekend.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro features:

Two mopping pads with 10N force to the floor cling to the ground and spin 180 times per minute to loosen and wipe off the most annoying stains with ease. The mops are always clean to perform. Two 3.5L water tanks store clean and wastewater separately to avoid cross-contamination. yeedi even dries the washed mops to avoid odor generation when clean completes. With vacuum and mop integration, yeedi boasts 3000Pa strong suction power to pick up any dirt on the floor, and a 750ml capacious swapping dustbin bigger than that of most robot vacuums on the market stores more dust for less emptying.

