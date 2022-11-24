Yellow Jacket’s heavy-duty 12/3 50-foot extension cord with triple tap end hits $43, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of Southwire, Woods, and Yellow Jacket electrical products priced from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Yellow Jacket 12/3 Heavy-Duty 50-foot Extension Cord with Triple Tap at $43.29. Normally $51 over the past few weeks and going for $60 or more prior to that, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past 12 months. This heavy-duty extension cord will help you power even the biggest Christmas decorations as we head toward December. This extension cord is comprised of 12/3 wire and can handle up to a 15A load with ease. On the end you’ll find a triple tap, which lets you plug three items into the extension cord at one time, making it even more versatile. Need a different extension cord length, or maybe a lower-cost option? Check out Amazon’s landing page for additional deals from $7 and then head below for more.

Of course, if you don’t need the length or heavy-duty nature of today’s lead deal, then consider picking up the Woods Outdoor 16/3 25-foot Extension Cord for $11 at Amazon. That’s a fraction of what you’d spend for today’s lead deal, though you’re getting half the length and won’t be able to run items that require higher power draws. But, for charging batteries, vacuuming the car, or anything else, this is a great extension cord to have on hand.

Automate your Christmas lights with Amazon’s in-house outdoor smart plug that’s on sale for $17 right now. Down from $24, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making today’s sale particularly notable. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide for other great ways to save throughout the weekend.

Yellow Jacket Heavy-Duty Extension Cord features:

Product Description Yellow Jacket 2827 12/3 Heavy-Duty 15-Amp SJTW Contractor Extension Cord with Lighted Power Block, 50-Feet. Three times as abrasion resistant as standard vinyl. Stands up to heat, cold and rough use. Has a 3-outlet power block. Super flexible wire. 50-Feet long. 12 Gauge. The Yellow Jacket (R) brand is a registered trademark of Coleman Cable Inc.

