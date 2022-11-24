Expand your smart home with Amazon Basics switches, outlets, and power strips from $12.50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of its Amazon Basics smart switches and outlets from $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.79. Down from $24, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked coming in at 30% below its normal going rate. This outdoor smart plug is a solid way to automate your holiday lighting as we head toward Christmas. With two individually-controlled smart plugs that are rated for outdoor use, you’ll find integrations with Alexa here so you can use voice commands, smart home automations, or the app to turn the outlets on and off. However, if you need indoor plugs or switches with voice control, then keep reading for additional deals at Amazon.

Amazon smart home deals:

Need an Alexa speaker? Don’t forget that Amazon is bundling its Echo Show 5 and Echo Auto at just $35 for Thanksgiving. Normally $50 or more, this kit is a great way to enjoy Amazon’s smart assistant in multiple parts of your home. Then, swing by our smart home guide for more ways to save. Plus, our Black Friday guide is a can’t-miss page that you should bookmark to check back on all the discounts that we find throughout the rest of the shopping holiday.

Amazon Basics Dual Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Amazon Basics Smart Outdoor Plug works with Alexa to add remote and voice control to traditional outdoor lightings and devices. Schedule lights and outdoor electronic appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. Plug in the smart outdoor plug, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes as you get notified “device found and connected”. Otherwise, you can add your outdoot plug directly from Alexa app. No hubs or 3rd party apps or skills required. For zero touch set up experience, check “Link device to your Amazon account to simplify setup” during checkout and get started with your smart outdoor plug in no time. Note: Amazon Basics smart outdoor plug work exclusively with Alexa to be set up with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

