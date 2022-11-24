Zinus’ 12-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress falls to new low at $335 (Reg. $420), more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a number of Zinus mattresses and beds from $37.50 shipped. Our top pick is the 12-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress for $334.49. Down from $420 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This mattress is “built all-new for complete comfort.” It measures 12 inches thick and is sure to provide your “most refreshing sleep yet.” Zinus includes a 10-year warranty and the mattress supports up to 500 pounds. Do keep in mind it needs up to 72 hours to fully expand after you open the box, since it comes vacuum packed in a small box for easier shipping. Check out the rest of the sale to find all the other ways to save on sleep upgrades then head below for more.

Something that I just can’t live without at this point is a cooling gel pillow, especially when it’s $39 shipped. I picked one up a few years ago and it’s been hard to sleep without it ever since. Today’s lead deal offers a similar cooling gel feature, so why not outfit your bedroom with both a new mattress and pillow?

Be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for all the other discounts that we find throughout the weekend. There, you’ll discover sales on Yeedi’s Mop Station Pro on sale for an all-time low of $560, which is $240 off its normal going rate. The Mop Station Pro is a great way to clean up holiday messes by using voice commands instead of having to pull out the mop and bucket yourself.

Zinus 12-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress features:

Please allow 24 – 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding. An upgrade in every way, experience deep and refreshing sleep like never before with this Luxe version of our beloved Green Tea mattress.MORE TO LOVE – With more memory foam, a soft, breathable knitted cover and natural green tea now in every layer, somehow we managed to improve our most popular mattress to deliver an even more comfortable and supportive sleep. Green Tea now infused into every layer ensures freshness as well as ActivCharocal to block moisture-induced smells every night and day

