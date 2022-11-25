Rare Black Friday All-Clad sale: D3 tri-ply stainless steel 7-piece cookware set $350, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of All-Clad cookware on sale at rare discounts from $105 shipped. Our top pick is the D3 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded 7-piece Cookware Kit for $349.99. Down $150 from its normal $500 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, delivering the lowest price of the season so far. This set contains a 10-inch frying pan, 3-quart sauce pan with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. All pots and pans are comprised of an aluminum core bonded with two layers of stainless steel for durability and even heat distribution. Plus, All-Clad is bonded, engineered, and assembled in the USA and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Head below for more details.

If you don’t mind ditching the All-Clad namesake, then we recommend picking up this 12-piece stainless steel cookware set from Tramontina on Amazon. Personally, my wife and I went with Tramontina over All-Clad as it delivers much of the same performance, but with many more pieces and a lower overall cost. Coming in at $328, it’s only $22 below today’s lead deal, but the kit includes several additional pieces of cookware making it a better value. Tramontina’s kit is still tri-ply just like All-Clad as well, so you’ll still enjoy a premium experience without spending nearly as much.

Continuing on with the premium cookware and kitchen appliance deals, you won’t want to miss out on this Vitamix Black Friday sale that we found earlier today. It’s now live up to $180 off the company’s pro-grade blenders. Prices start at $190, so be sure to check out our roundup to learn all the ways you can save before swinging by our Black Friday guide for the other discounts we’ve uncovered.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set features:

The D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Collection gets its name from its bonded, tri-ply construction. Two layers of durable, stainless steel are pressed together with a responsive aluminum core all the way around the surface of each stainless steel pot and pan. That way, heat is distributed evenly as you cook. This comprehensive cookware set includes a sauté pan, stockpot, and sauce pan with corresponding lids, plus a frying pan, so you can sear, sauté, simmer, stew, and more. Every piece is handmade in the USA at our Canonsburg, PA factory using ultra-durable stainless steel that’ll last a lifetime and never go out of style. As versatile as it is beautiful, you can use this high-quality stainless steel cookware on gas, electric, or induction ranges or even the oven or broiler. To keep your All-Clad looking brand new, we recommend washing your cookware with a soap and sponge instead of the dishwasher. Bonded, Engineered, & Assembled in USA. Backed by All-Clad’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

