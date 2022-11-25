Blackstone’s 36-inch flat top griddle comes with a cutting board at $250 on Amazon (Reg. $417)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Blackstone 36-inch 4-Burner Propane Flat Top Griddle with Built in Cutting Board for $249.99 shipped. Down from $417, today’s deal comes in at $3 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the lowest price we’ve seen in years. Equipped with Blackstone’s new and improved side shelf with a removable cutting board, paper towel holder, and trash bag hooks, this flat top griddle will take your backyard cookouts to the next level. It has 720-square inches of cooking space and you’ll be able to make eggs, pancakes, grilled cheese, steak, potatoes, and much more with ease here. Plus, it can essentially replace your standard grill since it can do so much. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up the Cuisinart Cast Iron Smashed Burger Kit for $27 on Amazon. This kit includes a spatula, burger press, shaker, and even patty paper so you can “do it like the pros.” We also recommend checking out the Cuisinart 9-inch Melting Dome for $15, which will help ensure the perfect cheese melt on your smashburgers.

Prefer pellet grills? Well, Z GRILLS is running its Black Friday sale right now with discounts across its pellet grill lineup from $229. Pellet grills are great for smoking, searing, and everything in-between, though you won’t be able to cook eggs and pancakes quite as easy. Then, check out our Black Friday guide as we close out the shopping holiday and head toward Cyber Monday.

Blackstone 36-inch Griddle features:

This unit comes equipped with Blackstone’s new and improved side shelf, giving the user a removable cutting board, convenient paper towel holder, and strategically placed trash bag hooks. PLUS Blackstone’s new rear grease management system to help eliminate mess.

