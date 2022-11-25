Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Door Controller returns to all-time low at under $17

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal delivers 43% in savings and is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked only one time before. You won’t have to wonder if you shut the garage door when leaving any more, as this controller delivers smartphone access to your opener with ease. The myQ app works on iPhone and Android and allows you to both open and close the door, as well as see what its current status is. Not only that, but you’ll be able to set a schedule so it automatically closes at night and there’s temporary access available for friends and family who might only need to get in one time. We went hands-on with a previous-generation of the myQ controller, so be sure to check that out before heading below to learn more.

Really, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets to make your garage door smart. And, it comes with the myQ name backing it, as Chamberlain is one of the biggest companies in the garage door opener space.

However, if you need HomeKit access, then today’s lead deal might not be the best option since it only works with Alexa and Assistant out of the box. Instead, the meross controller works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit as well as has the ability to command up to three openers at once. It’s on sale for $25, so you’ll spend a bit more than the model above, but it does come with extra functions. After checking out the meross controller, swing by our Black Friday guide for all the other discounts that we’re finding now that the shopping holiday is in full swing.

myQ Chamberlain Garage Door Controller features:

The Simple Way to a Smarter Garage. Make your existing garage door opener smart in minutes with Smart Garage Control. The Smart Garage Control is simple to install and allows you to link your existing garage door opener to the myQ App so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from your smartphone. Featuring a compact modern design, Smart Garage Control is compatible with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. It’s sleek white finish blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors, making it an aesthetic complement to any garage environment.

