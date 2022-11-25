Crocs Bright Friday Event offers hundreds of styles up to 60% off from $2

The Crocs Bright Friday Event is offering up to 60% off best-selling styles with hundreds of items included. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Classic Clogs that are marked down to $25 and originally sold for $50. These clogs are available in twenty-five color options and come in men’s and women’s sizing. The slip-on design makes it highly convenient and they’re water-friendly as well as buoyant. This style has over 29,000 positive reviews, with a 4.7/5 star rating. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

Finally, be sure to stay tuned to our fashion guide for even more deals today including Lululemon, J.Crew, Finish Line, and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!