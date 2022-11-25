J.Crew’s Black Friday Sale cuts 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

The J.Crew Black Friday Sale offers 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code FRIDAY at checkout. J.Crew Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your outerwear with the men’s Nordic Puffer Vest with PrimeLoft technology to help keep you warm in cool weather. This vest is currently marked down to $99, which is $100 off the original rate. The classic style can be dressed up or down and the lightweight material makes it very comfortable as well. It would be a great option for traveling due to the packable material and it has large pockets to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cocoon Coat in Italian Wool is a standout from this sale. This style is currently marked down to $188 and originally sold for $375. I personally own this coat and it’s very versatile. This jacket looks perfect with workout wear, casual styles, dress attire, and more. Plus, you can choose from several color options as well.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to stay tuned to our fashion guide for even more deals today including adidas, Nike, Lululemon, and more!

