Lululemon’s Best Black Friday Event offers styles from $4 + free shipping

50% off from $4

Lululemon starts its Black Friday Event with its biggest sale we’ve seen from the brand with deals starting at $4 and up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score great finds in all categories, including women’s, men’s, and accessories. Customers receive free delivery on all orders as well. Plus, Lululemon Members (free to sign-up) get access to in-store exchanges on sale items and even more benefits. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 Shirt that’s a staple for workouts. This style is currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $88. The seamless construction makes it a fantastic choice for workouts and its highly breathable. It’s available in three color options and the long-sleeve design is great for layering during cool weather as well. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon below and you will want to check out the Nike, adidas, and Under Armour Black Friday sales here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

