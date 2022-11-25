East Oak’s 21-inch pan stove fire pit warms your patio at low of $180 (Reg. $270), more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of East Oak patio heaters and fire pits from $91 shipped. Our top pick is the 21-inch Pan Stove Fire Pit for $179.99. Down from $270 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This portable fire pit is designed to warm four to eight people who gather around, making it a great buy for family get-togethers or when friends come over. The pan stove design offers a smokeless experience with HiFire technology, which increases air intake by 30% and produces a “more vigorous flame” with 360-degree warmth. On top of that, there’s a removable ashtray so you can easily clean it up once everything cools down. Check out Amazon’s landing page for all the other ways you can save on patio heaters then keep reading for more.

Now if you don’t mind using a fire pit that might not be quite as smokeless or easy to clean, then we recommend picking up this model for $56 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as nice as today’s lead deal, but at the same time, you’ll be able to pick up quite a bit of wood to stay warm outside with the savings it brings.

If you need a way to power some gear while by the fire pit, be that a laptop, smartphone, or even lighting, then consider picking up ROCKPALS’ 1,254Wh portable power station that’s on sale for the first time at $400 off. Coming in at $900, you’ll find 60W USB-C PD and three 110V AC plugs alongside plenty of other outputs, giving you a multitude of options for powering your gear. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide for all the other discounts that we’ve tracked down this holiday shopping season.

East Oak 21-inch Pan Stove Fire Pit features:

Following our faith in amazing outdoor living, we firmly believe that outdoor products can be as exquisite as indoor products. Consequently, we invested tremendous time, effort, and money to create Pan Stove. The secondary combustion it creates brings wood into the full burn, producing more heat but less smoke, while the removable ash tray makes cleaning as easy as possible. It is a perfect choice for bonfire parties or gatherings with friends and family. The 100% stainless steel material it is made from ensures longer service life. You will feel and appreciate the ambition and relentless pursuit of excellence carried out by this one-of-a-kind outdoor fire pit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!