ROCKPALS’ 1,254Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C falls to $900 ($400 off), more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, ROCKPALS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its portable power stations and solar panels from $85.50 shipped. Our top pick is the brand’s 1,300W/1,254Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station at $899.99. Down from $1,300, this is the first discount that we’ve seen at Amazon for this power station. As ROCKPALS’ most powerful portable battery, this system is capable of delivering up to 1,300W running output and 2,000W peak. It has a capacity of 1,254Wh and is ready to handle basically anything you throw at it. Leveraging LiFePO4 battery technology, this power station is also able to last up to 2,000 cycles at at 80% efficiency, something that standard Lithium Ion isn’t able to do. For power outputs, there’s quite a few to choose from here. You’ll find a 60W USB-C PD output, as well as two 18W USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 and one 3.1A USB-A alongside three 110V AC. Plus, there’s two 12V DC barrel outputs and a 12V DC car jack to round things out. Keep reading for additional deals.

Don’t forget that Goal Zero launched its annual holiday sale with up to $600 off portable power stations a few days ago. It’s still going on and you’ll find power stations from $240, so be sure to check that out before the prices go back up. Then, swing by both our Green Deals guide as well as our Black Friday landing page to see all the best discounts that we find through the weekend.

ROCKPALS 1,254Wh Portable Power Station features:

As Rockpals’ most powerful generator rating 1300W(1254Wh, Surge 2000W), Rockpals 1300W could also charge high-power devices such as portable refrigerator and coffee maker, perfect for camping, van, and other off-grid and outdoor activities and emergency use for 3-5 days, besides low-power devices such as mobile phones and laptops. The generator also has a 12V regulated voltage to keep its output voltage steady, perfect for CPAP users.

