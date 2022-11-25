Elevation Lab Black Friday up to 30% off: AirTag cases, Anchor headphone hook, more

Justin Kahn -
30% off From $8
Elevation Lab Black Friday deals

As part of its Black Friday deals, the official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront has now exploded with rare price drops. While we did see a sale event go live at the top of the month, the official Elevation Lab Black Friday sale has arrived with up to 30% off a wide-range of its accessories for Apple’s item locator – also at new all-time lows right now – as well as its wonderful under-desk management gear, and even some of its tech. Pricing starts from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and everything is detailed for you down below. 

Elevation Lab Black Friday deals – AirTag cases:

Elevation Lab Black Friday Under Desk management deals:

And the tech accessories…

Black Friday 2022 is now in full effect with huge price drops hitting all of the most popular product categories. We will be working around the clock, scouting out the best of them, and highlighting them here at 9to5Toys, on our Twitter feed, and in our 2022 Black Friday deal hub. Be sure to double back throughout the day and through this weekend as more deals surface. 

Elevation Lab The Anchor Pro features:

  • Holds all headphones with ease, even the largest/heaviest gaming & audiophile sets.
  • Mounts in seconds with ultra-strong custom 3M VHB adhesive (same that GoPro uses) with a surface area twice the size of the original for an incredible hold.
  • Built-in cord management. The velcro StowStrap secures your cords taut under your desk, out of the way of your legs.
  • Premium glass reinforced composite body (twice the strength of cast aluminum) with a matte textured finish that has the perfect amount of friction.
  • Optional screw mounting hardware included. And an extra 3M adhesive pad too.

