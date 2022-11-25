Save $130 on HyperX’s Cloud Orbit S 3D Audio Gaming Headset at new all-time low of $200

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset for $199.99 shipped. Typically going for $330, this solid $130 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. HyperX utilizes Audeze planar magnetic 100mm drivers due to the super-fast frequency response times which “minimizes distortion and takes audio immersion and clarity to another level.” There is even onboard audio processing to create immersive 3D audio with additional head tracking to further increase your immersion. Compatible across multiple platforms thanks to its USB and 3.5mm aux connections, you will be able to game anywhere and also talk with teammates thanks to the detachable noise cancellation mic. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Similarly to the HyperX above, this headset is also wired so you can use it across multiple platforms. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another headset deal to compare against this HyperX option? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset for $100, a return to the second-best price. Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. After you check out those deals, you can head over to our main Black Friday hub for all the best deals.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere. This higher level of realism is augmented by the breathtaking clarity and incredible precision delivered by the 100mm planar magnetic drivers. The headset includes three detachable cable options, so you can complete your dream setup with the ultimate 3D audio experience, whether gaming on PC, Xbox One, PS4, or Mobile.

