JBL’s Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker is waterproof at 2022’s best price yet, now $120 (Reg. $180)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersjblBlack Friday 2022
Reg. $180 $120

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways at $119.95 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $180, and having just dropped to $150 before today’s discount, this marks a return to 2022’s best price yet. The Charge 5 delivers JBL’s Pro Sound with an “optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators.” You’ll find up to 20 hours of usage before it’s time to plug back in and the Charge 5 even lets you power other devices through its built-in USB-A output. PartyBoost allows the ability to pair two compatible JBL speakers together in stereo mode or even more in just a room-fill mode to really pump up the tunes. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? It’s hard to deny the value offered with the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker. Sure, there’s no built-in carabiner, but at $18.50, it’s a budget-focused alternative compared to the Charge 5 above. Plus, the OontZ Angle 3 is IPX5 waterproof as well which will let you enjoy tunes anywhere you go.

Make your listening experience personal instead of sharing it with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 that are on sale for $90 right now. Normally $150, these flagship-class true wireless earbuds are the perfect way to enjoy your music without disturbing others. Then, check out our Black Friday guide for all the other discounts that we’ve already uncovered, and be sure to bookmark the page to check back frequently to see what else we find through the weekend.

JBL Charge 5 features:

Take the party with you no matter what the weather. The JBL Charge 5 speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. Up to 20 hours of playtime and a handy powerbank to keep your devices charged to keep the party going all night. Rain? Spilled drinks? Beach sand? The IP67 waterproof and dustproof Charge 5 survives whatever comes its way. Thanks to PartyBoost, you can connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers for a sound big enough for any crowd. With all-new colors inspired by the latest street fashion trends, it looks as great as it sounds.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
jbl Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ROCKPALS’ 1,254Wh portable power station with 60W USB...
Rare Amazon all-time lows hit the popular YETI Rambler ...
Govee smart lights expand your Alexa and Assistant setu...
Nixplay’s regularly $160 10.1-inch Touchscreen Sm...
Ninja 2022 holiday deals live from $60: CREAMi ice crea...
Intel’s 12th Gen. i7-12700KF CPU packs a punch at...
Just-released eufyCam 3C kit sees first discount to $32...
ZOTAC’s RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo GPU falls to new low...
Load more...
Show More Comments