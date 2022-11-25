JBL’s Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker is waterproof at 2022’s best price yet, now $120 (Reg. $180)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways at $119.95 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $180, and having just dropped to $150 before today’s discount, this marks a return to 2022’s best price yet. The Charge 5 delivers JBL’s Pro Sound with an “optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators.” You’ll find up to 20 hours of usage before it’s time to plug back in and the Charge 5 even lets you power other devices through its built-in USB-A output. PartyBoost allows the ability to pair two compatible JBL speakers together in stereo mode or even more in just a room-fill mode to really pump up the tunes. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? It’s hard to deny the value offered with the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker. Sure, there’s no built-in carabiner, but at $18.50, it’s a budget-focused alternative compared to the Charge 5 above. Plus, the OontZ Angle 3 is IPX5 waterproof as well which will let you enjoy tunes anywhere you go.

Make your listening experience personal instead of sharing it with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 that are on sale for $90 right now. Normally $150, these flagship-class true wireless earbuds are the perfect way to enjoy your music without disturbing others. Then, check out our Black Friday guide for all the other discounts that we’ve already uncovered, and be sure to bookmark the page to check back frequently to see what else we find through the weekend.

JBL Charge 5 features:

Take the party with you no matter what the weather. The JBL Charge 5 speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. Up to 20 hours of playtime and a handy powerbank to keep your devices charged to keep the party going all night. Rain? Spilled drinks? Beach sand? The IP67 waterproof and dustproof Charge 5 survives whatever comes its way. Thanks to PartyBoost, you can connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers for a sound big enough for any crowd. With all-new colors inspired by the latest street fashion trends, it looks as great as it sounds.

