Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 delivers flagship listening for less at $90 (Reg. $150)

After seeing its Pro models go on sale, Amazon is marking down the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds at $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a $60 discount that delivers a match of the all-time low for only the second time. If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s GB5 cases for some added protection. Designed to look like a Game Boy, this cover adds some old school gaming vibes to your earbuds complete with a silicone form-factor and built-in carabiner.

If you’re looking for higher-end feature sets, both of Samsung’s higher-end earbuds are also getting in on the savings. Headlined by some of the best prices yet on the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can drop the more capable buds down to $180 for one of the first times at $50 off. Or if you’d prefer to go with a more affordable option, the original Galaxy Buds Pro are sitting at $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

