Five upcoming LEGO Jurassic Park 30th anniversary sets slated to release in 2023

As we look forward towards all of the upcoming 2023 LEGO sets, it looks like Jurassic Park fans are going to have plenty to enjoy thanks to a lineup of 30th anniversary creations. Celebrating three decades since the film originally released in theaters in 1993, there will be five upcoming kits that look to reimagine everything from the iconic Visitor Center to other memorable moments in Jurassic Park.

30th anniversary LEGO Jurassic Park sets coming in 2023

We’re already seeing more and more of new year’s LEGO lineup take shape, and today we can report on what to expect from what should be one of 2023’s most exciting collections. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original Jurassic Park, the LEGO Group will be launching a new wave of creations that look to assemble iconic moments from throughout the film that started it all.

In total, there are going to be five different sets at various price points starting at $20. It’s a pretty expansive theme as far as these lineups can go, capping out at the $120 price point. As of now, we don’t know the part counts for any of the following kits, though that should be revealed in the near future.

LEGO Jurassic Park 30th anniversary sets:

The Dolophosaurs Ambush: $19.99 | 76958

The Velociraptor Escape: $34.99 | 76957

The Search for the Triceratops: $49.99 | 76959

The Discovery of the Brachiosaurus: $79.99 | 76960

Visitor Center: Attack of the T-Rex: $119.99 | 76961

As of now, 9to5Toys can not confirm when these new 30th anniversary LEGO Jurassic Park sets will be launching. It will of course be sometime in 2023, although we can’t quite nail down an exact timeline just yet. Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we hear more about next year’s lineup of sets.

This won’t be the first time that the LEGO Group has celebrated a movie’s original theatrical release with some special-edition models. We’ve see similar models in the Star Wars theme over the years celebrating the likes of Empire Strikes Back, and now the fanfare is being pushed over to another iconic film.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Jurassic Park theme has continued to be one of the more popular lineups as of late, even with the less than stellar price points. I’m sure we’ll see much of the same lower part counts for each of the new 30th anniversary sets, especially with names that all but confirm we’re getting some exciting new molded or brick-built dinosaurs to look forward to.

Though the easy highlight of the upcoming 30th anniversary LEGO Jurassic Park theme is that builders will finally get a brick-built version of the Visitor Center! The lineup has been around for years and yet there has yet to be a recreation of one of the franchise’s most iconic elements.

