Motorola Edge+ hits $500 Amazon low alongside other unlocked 2022 smartphones from $130

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of unlocked Motorola Android smartphones starting at $130. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst all of the hardware price cuts arrives to drop the Motorola Edge+ 2022 down to $499.99. Normally selling for $700, today’s offer is down from the original $1,000 price tag and marking the best we’ve seen from the retailer. It has previously sold for $10 less from other storefronts, but is still resting at the second-best price yet. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

Alongside its more flagship counterpart above, Amazon is also marking down an assortment of more affordable unlocked Android smartphones as part of the Black Friday shopping event. These price cuts are eligible on some of the already more entry-level handsets for setting up relatives and family members who don’t need the latest and greatest devices, and now the discounts make them even better values. Everything starts from $130 and delivers some of the best prices we’ve seen.

As far as flagship handsets go, this week has seen price cuts emerge on the latest from just about every brand from Google to Samsung, OnePlus and more. Even so, the flagship offer this year is delivering new all-time lows on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones from $499, but there are plenty of other price cuts worth a look in our guide.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

