NOCO’s 1000A portable jump starter box falls to 2022 low at $70 (30% off), more from $21

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of NOCO portable jump starters and car battery chargers from $21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 1000A Jump Starter Box for $69.95. Down from $100, this 30% discount marks the best price in well over a year and delivers a total of $30 in savings. Ready to jump-start your car’s dead battery, you’ll find that this portable kit can actually jump up to 20 times on a single charge. Simply connect the positive and negative leads to your car’s battery terminals and then a few minutes later you’ll be ready to go. It’s rated for gas engines up to 6L and even diesels up to 3L. Need a charger or more powerful jump starter? Check out Amazon’s landing page to find other great deals then head below for more.

Those looking to save some cash can ditch the well-known name of NOCO for the NDDI 800mA 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $13 Prime shipped and gives you similar features to some of the models on sale, though without the name brand to back it up.

Keep JBL’s Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker in the car so that way you can enjoy some music on the road. It’s waterproof, can last for 20 hours on a single charge, and down to $120 for Black Friday. Then, swing by our dedicated guide to find all the other discounts that we’ve tracked down so far today before the discounts are gone.

NOCO 1000A Jump Starter Pack features:

The GB40 is an ultra-portable, lightweight, and compact lithium-ion car battery jump starter pack for 12-volt batteries. With it, you can safely jump start a dead battery in seconds – up to 20 times on a single charge. It’s a mistake-proof battery jumper starter and booster pack, making it safe for anyone to use, and features spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection. The GB40 auto battery jump box integrates a high-output 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes – low, medium, high, flashing, strobe, and emergency SOS. It holds its charge for up to one year without being recharged. An internal battery charger power bank can recharge any personal mobile device, like smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices, or recharged by any powered USB port. It’s rated at 1000-amps and suitable for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters, such as a car, automobile, motorcycle, ATV, boat, truck, RV, SUV, lawnmower, and more. Includes the GB40 battery booster jump starter pack, heavy-duty jumper cables, USB charging cable, 12-volt USB car charger, microfiber storage bag, a 1-year limited, and lifetime customer support.

