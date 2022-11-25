Score new all-time low pricing on Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra from $564, foldables, more

Happy Thanksgiving Day! Amazon is now rolling out a collection of Black Friday discounts on Samsung’s latest unlocked Android smartphones. Including its newest flagship devices as well as foldables and more affordable counterparts, some of the best prices ever are now live with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $850.62. Down from the usual $1,200 going rate, you’re now looking at a new all-time low of $350 that’s $20 under our previous mention.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets plus much more below.

Other early Black Friday Samsung deals:

Alongside all of the best app and game deals live now for your device, this week has seen some of the best price cuts to date on other Android handsets. Though at the top of all of these devices, Google’s new Pixel 7/Pro dropping to the best prices yet is by far the most notable deal in the space so far, delivering some of the first chances to save some cash from $499.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

