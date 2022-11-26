All-time lows return on Beats Fit Pro at $160, Studio Buds $90, more in Cyber Monday sale

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now discounting the latest selection of Beats earbuds and headphones with free shipping across the board. Amongst all of the different offers, an easy top pick is the new Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $159.95 shipped in four different colors. Delivering $40 in savings from its usual $200 going rate, this is the best we’ve seen in over a month and matching the all-time low. The new Kim K editions are also on sale for only the second time at $179.95, too.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Amazon is also carrying similar savings from the lead deal over to the new Beats Studio Buds. Normally selling for $150, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $89.99 across nearly every colorway while delivering the best price yet. This is $10 under our previous mention and only the second time we’ve seen pricing drop this low. The recent Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Be sure to check out the rest of the sale for all of the other Beats earbuds and headphones discounts live this Cyber Monday.

As for all of the other best Thanksgiving Week deals, be sure to dive into our Cyber Monday hub. The offers have been going live for the past several days before the shopping event even officially kicks off, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best from every category – be it the latest from Apple and Google to home goods and fashion.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

