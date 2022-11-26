Secure your home ahead of the holidays with a cert. refurb Ring Stick Up Cam at $55 (New low)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is discounting its Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Wired to $54.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $100 in new condition, Cyber Monday knocks it down to $70 and today’s certified refurbished discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Ring Stick Up Cam features 1080p streaming and sends its captures to the cloud so you can view the camera’s feed from anywhere. There’s a built-in speaker and microphone so you can hear what’s going on and even talk with the person on the other side, as well. Since both models are on sale today, you can choose between the battery-powered and plug-in versions of the Stick Up Cam, delivering greater versatility all around as well. Ring’s certified refurbished products offer the same 1-year warranty as you’d get buying new too, giving you added peace of mind. Keep reading for more.

If you need HomeKit integration, consider picking up the eufy 2K Security Solo Cam that’s available on Amazon for $30 once you clip the on-page coupon. It also packs Assistant and Alexa integrations alongside HomeKit, though it only comes in a wired model as there’s no battery-powered option to choose from.

Don’t forget that the just-released eufyCam 3C kit is seeing its first discount to $320 in an extended Black Friday sale. The discount launched yesterday at $150 off and is still live, though there’s no telling how long it’ll still be around. Plus, Ring’s Thanksgiving day sale is still going on with new all-time lows to check out too, so be sure to give that a look before swinging by our Cyber Monday guide for other great deals that we find throughout the weekend.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

Add security to your home – inside or out – with the versatile Stick Up Cam Plug-In, an HD security camera with motion-activated notifications and two-way talk. It installs in minutes and plugs into a standard power outlet, so you’ll never have to worry about charging a battery.

