Thanksgiving discounts bring new all-time lows on Ring gear: Video Doorbell Pro 2 $170, more

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to $169.99 shipped. Down from $260, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention in August by an additional $30. As Ring’s latest premium release, you’ll find a lot of great functionality here. For starters, this doorbell works with your home’s existing chime box, has dual-band Wi-Fi, and even is compatible with Alexa Greetings. But, the normal Video Doorbell Pro also does those things, so what makes the Pro 2 different? Well, it delivers head-to-toe HD+ video, Bird’s Eye view, 3D motion detection, and Audio+, rounding out the premium feature offerings. So, if you’re wanting one of the most functional video doorbells to keep an eye on holiday package deliveries, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 is a solid choice. Learn more in both our hands-on review and announcement coverage before heading below to view additional Ring discounts as we head into Black Friday.

Additional Thanksgiving and Black Friday Ring Deals:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features:

Premium wired video doorbell with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, Two-Way Talk with Audio+, 3D Motion Detection, built-in Alexa Greetings (an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature), and customizable privacy settings. See more of who stops by and check in on package deliveries down low with improved 1536p Head-to-Toe HD+ Video. Know when someone’s in your front yard with advanced motion settings and get more accurate real-time alerts in the Ring app. Pinpoint motion and distance with 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View, an aerial view to track motion around your home

