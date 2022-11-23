Thanksgiving discounts bring new all-time lows on Ring gear: Video Doorbell Pro 2 $170, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeRingBlack Friday 2022
New lows $170

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to $169.99 shipped. Down from $260, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention in August by an additional $30. As Ring’s latest premium release, you’ll find a lot of great functionality here. For starters, this doorbell works with your home’s existing chime box, has dual-band Wi-Fi, and even is compatible with Alexa Greetings. But, the normal Video Doorbell Pro also does those things, so what makes the Pro 2 different? Well, it delivers head-to-toe HD+ video, Bird’s Eye view, 3D motion detection, and Audio+, rounding out the premium feature offerings. So, if you’re wanting one of the most functional video doorbells to keep an eye on holiday package deliveries, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 is a solid choice. Learn more in both our hands-on review and announcement coverage before heading below to view additional Ring discounts as we head into Black Friday.

Additional Thanksgiving and Black Friday Ring Deals:

Don’t forget that you can further upgrade your smart home with Rachio’s Black Friday deals on connected sprinkler controllers with up to $55 in savings available. Pricing starts at $129, and you won’t want to miss these discounts. Then, swing by both our smart home guide and dedicated Black Friday hub for all the other ways you can save this holiday season.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features:

Premium wired video doorbell with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, Two-Way Talk with Audio+, 3D Motion Detection, built-in Alexa Greetings (an exclusive Ring Protect Plan subscription feature), and customizable privacy settings. See more of who stops by and check in on package deliveries down low with improved 1536p Head-to-Toe HD+ Video. Know when someone’s in your front yard with advanced motion settings and get more accurate real-time alerts in the Ring app. Pinpoint motion and distance with 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View, an aerial view to track motion around your home

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Ring Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Rare deals on Edifier speaker sets from $84: Bookshelf ...
Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem can save you up to $1...
JBL’s Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour ba...
Theragun’s popular electric massage guns and foam rol...
Anker’s latest L35 robot vacuums/mops hit new all...
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to $249 with ANC and ...
Instant Pot Thanksgiving sale starts now from $40: Dual...
Enjoy off-season savings on EGO’s 56V cordless la...
Load more...
Show More Comments