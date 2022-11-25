Just-released eufyCam 3C kit sees first discount to $320 (Save $150) in Black Friday sale

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of the latest Anker eufyCam home security cameras with free shipping across the board. Amongst all of the different ways to defend against porch pirates and the like, the all-new eufyCam 3C 2-Cam Kit is a standout at $319.99. Delivering the very first chance to save, this is a new all-time low at $150 off. This 2-camera kit from eufy arrives as one of its most capable offerings yet with support for 4K visuals and plenty of other security features. Each of the weather-resistant cameras are up for recording indoors and out, with 180-day battery life delivering wireless form-factors. Pairing with the refreshed HomeBase 3, there’s also local storage support at up to 16TB of recordings and facial recognization powered by the new BionicMind AI tech. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale is marking down the eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro to $199.49. This flagship offering would regularly set you back $300, and is now 34% off in order to come centered around the best price yet. Arriving as the brand’s most capable outdoor security offering, the new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with a wide list of compelling features headlined by a 2K sensor. That’s backed by a 360-degree pan and tilt array for surveying your entire property, as well as three 3,000-lumen tunable lighting panels which can be actived with built-in motion detection. Alongside a weather-proof package, there’s also AI recognition, subject lock, and more.

There is then a full page of other price cuts in the eufy stable worth a look today, as well. The Black Friday savings are delivering much of the same all-time low statuses as found above to a collection of other indoor and outdoor cameras, all of which start at $36.

eufyCam 3C 2-Cam Kit features:

Spot tiny features on any potential trespasser (human or animal) with eufyCam 3C—even at night. The Starlight photosensitive system enhances low light conditions for clarity in color. With this local 4K security camera system, you’re in control of your own data with military-grade encryption. 16 GB built-in storage with the ability to expand up to 16 TB with a portable hard drive

