Save up to $249 on Anova’s popular sous vide cookers with the best prices of the year from $71

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, both Amazon and the official Anova site are now offering some of the best prices of the year on the brand’s popular sous vide cookers. While we have seen some notable price drops on the lineup of Anova models throughout the year, prices are now particularly good on all three of the latest-generation cookers with deals starting from just over $71 shipped. Amazon has now served up additional on-page coupons to drop pricing even lower than the Black Friday offerings, and while you’ll receive 2-day Prime shipping taking that route when adding it them to your other Cyber Monday orders, the deals are even better directly from Anova right now. Head below for a closer look at the Cyber Monday Anova deals.

Cyber Monday Anova deals:

Elsewhere in holiday cooking deals, early Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals are now live and even lower in some cases than the Black Friday offers. You’ll find everything from multi-cookers and air fryers to its sous vide cooker and coffee machines at some of the best prices of the year starting from $40. Just be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday 2022 deal hub for more.

Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Small but mighty: The 12.8″ Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach. Nano easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fixed clamp, and is constructed of super durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

