Cyber Monday 2022 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

It’s officially Cyber Monday here at 9to5Toys, and many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. This year, you’ll find discounts on the latest from Apple, Google, Amazon, and many other top brands, all at the best prices ever ahead of the holidays. Down below, you’ll find our Cyber Monday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Cyber Monday deals and more.
Cyber Monday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Cyber Monday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Apple Cyber Monday deals go live
Headlining all of the Apple price cuts for Cyber Monday, the holiday season’s hottest offer is delivering the all-new AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price yet. After just launching earlier in the fall, one of the first chances to save is now live from the usual $249 price tag to deliver a new all-time low of $200. Arriving with all of Apple’s latest true wireless technology, the ANC earbuds have been improved for the second generation with plenty of refreshed features and new inclusions you can read all about in our coverage of the discount.
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows go live with rare $60 discounts to $739
- Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows from $349 for only second time (Save $50)
- Just-released Apple Watch Ocean Band and Alpine Loop straps hit $89 with rare discounts
- Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band with discounts at $25 (Reg. $49)
iPad
- Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro starts from $999 in early Black Friday Sale at $100 off lows
- Apple’s Magic Keyboards improve your M2 iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)
- Apple Pencil 2 complements those Black Friday iPad discounts with drop to $89
- Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $549 off for Black Friday starting at $800
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad lands right at expected Black Friday price of $270 (Save $59)
- Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 drops to new $615 low with $134 cellular discount
Macs and MacBooks
- Save $200 on Apple’s Mac Studio at an all-time low of $1,799
- Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $960 lows in Woot refurb sale (Orig. $1,299+)
- Give the gift of macOS with an all-time low on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at $799
And everything else…
- iPhone 13/mini all-time lows land from $540 in Woot refurb sale for Black Friday
- Apple’s AirPods 3 with wired charging case falls to new all-time low of $140 (Save $29)
- Previous-generation Apple TV 4K is frankly a steal with new all-time low discount to $80
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Target credit from $95
- Visible Black Friday sale bundles iPhone 14 with $300 GCs and Beats Studio Buds
Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 14 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.
- Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at a new all-time low of $75 (Reg. $99) or one for $22
- New Amazon low just hit Apple’s (Product)RED Leather AirTag Loop at $16.50 (Reg. $39)
- Apple’s official MagSafe chargers on sale for Black Friday: Battery Pack $75, more
- Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest 10.2-inch iPad, mini 6, more on sale from $39
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases for the first time from $37.50
- Apple’s latest Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My drops to $45 in various colors
- Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger at its best price yet of $37.50 (Reg. $49)
- Prev-gen. Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable hits new low at 50% off, now $14.50
Roborock kicks off Cyber Monday savings event
You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.
- Roborock S7 $410 (Reg. $650)
- Roborock S7+ $680 (Reg. $950)
- Roborock S7MaxV $640 (Reg. $860)
- Roborock S7MaxV+ $870 (Reg. $1,160)
- Roborock S7MaxV Ultra $1,060 (Reg. $1,400)
- Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)
- Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum $300 (Reg. $430)
- Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum $480 (Reg. $800)
- Incl. Self-Empty Dock
- Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum $180 (Reg. $290)
- Roborock Q7+ Robot Vacuum $550 (Reg. $800)
- Incl. Self-Empty Dock
- Roborock Q7Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $400 (Reg. $600)
- Roborock Q7Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $870)
- Incl. Self-Empty Doc
- Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum $315 (Reg. $450)
Best Google/Android Cyber Monday deals
Over on the Google side of the Cyber Monday action, all of the brand’s new releases that just hit the scene earlier this fall are on sale. Our favorite offer of the year, and easily one of the best ones out there, is the price drop of the new Google Pixel 7/Pro, of which both handsets are now sitting at new all-time lows. These are some of the first chances to save on the debuts that just arrived a few months back and now start at $499 alongside all of the other Google Cyber Monday discounts below.
- Google Pixel 6a returns to all-time low for only second time at $299 (Reg. $449)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro return to all-time low of $150, Pixel Buds A-Series at $64
- Google’s new Pixel Watch gets in on early Black Friday savings at $300 (Save $50)
- Google Nest Hub displays and Assistant cameras see Black Friday discounts from $50
- Automate winter heating with a $40 discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $90
- Dock your new Pixel 7/Pro on Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $59 (Reg. $79)
Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of those Cyber Monday deals are detailed below and will be updated throughout the week.
- OnePlus 10 Pro falls to new all-time low at $550 in early Black Friday sale, more
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $180 (Save $50) plus original Pro buds at $100
- Score new all-time low pricing on Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra from $663, more
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G lands at new all-time low following $138 discount to $662
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 returns to all-time lows from $230 at $50 off
- Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy tablets in early Black Friday sales starting from $100
- Latest ASUS Chromebooks fall to new all-time lows from $200 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon
Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Cyber Monday savings this year, joining the likes of Apple and Google with some notable first-party hardware offers. Ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more, everything below is at the best price of the year.
- Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers now up to 50% off at lows from $25
- Amazon Echo Show Alexa displays return to all-time lows starting at $35
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to all-time low ahead of Black Friday at $35
- Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 8 tablet early Black Friday deal now 45% off at $55, more
- Amazon launches early Black Friday Kindle sale up to 42% off: Paperwhite, bundles, more
- Amazon’s latest eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems return to all-time lows from $75
- Thanksgiving discounts bring new lows on Ring gear: Video Doorbell Pro 2 $170, more
- Amazon Smart Thermostat is controlled with Alexa at $48 (All-time low), more from $13
- Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller back to best price ever for Black Friday at $40
iPhone and Android essentials on sale
- Anker holiday discounts arrive on PowerCore 24K, GaN USB-C chargers, more from $16
- Native Union Black Friday: MagSafe cases and wallet, more from $17.50 (Up to 50% off)
- Elevation Lab Black Friday up to 30% off: AirTag cases, Anchor headphone hook, more
- elago retro Mac, ice cream, more Apple Watch stands and AirTag cases from $8
- Moment Black Friday sale goes live with iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe mounts, lenses, more
- Nomad takes 25% off entire collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more
- Twelve South Black Friday Sale live with rare discounts on popular Apple accessories
- PopSockets Black Friday now live: Pokémon collection, MagSafe grips, more 20% off
- Zagg takes 40% off sitewide on new MagSafe chargers, iPad Pro keyboards, more
- Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller sees first deal at $62 for Black Friday, more
- iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android car mounts, plus MagSafe gear on sale from $17.50
- CASETiFY Black Friday deals at up to 30% off: iPhone 14 cases, more
All of the best Cyber Monday tech discounts
- Amazon Black Friday SanDisk/WD portable SSD and microSD sale live from $20
- DJI Mavic Mini combo makes a perfect gift with $199 Black Friday discount to $300 low
- Synology NAS Black Friday deals now live: DS1621+ $180 off, DS220+, more from $150
- Fitbit’s just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch sees first discount to $150 (Save $80)
- elago launches new Game Boy-style case for AirPods Pro 2, now at all-time $19 low
- LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 Monitor with 90W USB-C passthrough hits new $649 low
- Elgato’s Wave:3 USB Condenser streaming mic just hit the Amazon low at $110
- Meta Quest 2 VR Black Friday pricing goes live from $350 with two bundled games
- Roku 4K AirPlay 2 streaming media players start at $25 (Save 50%), more from $18
- PowerA’s customizable FUSION Pro 2 wired controller for Series X|S falls to $50
EcoFlow’s annual Cyber Monday Sale goes live!
EcoFlow’s Cyber Monday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. Every order exceeding $5000 will come with a free DELTA mini (ordinarily retailing at $999), and every order over $3000 will receive a free RIVER mini (ordinarily retailing at $349). Get an extra 8% off with code EFBF8OFF.
- RIVER mini $189 (46% OFF)
- RIVER 2 $219 (8% OFF)
- DELTA 2 $899 (10% OFF)
- DELTA Max $1,599 (24% OFF)
- DELTA Pro $3,199 (18% OFF)
- DELTA Pro + Dual-Fuel Generator $4,299 (19% OFF)
- 110W Solar Panel $199 (50% OFF)
Best Cyber Monday headphone and earbuds deals
- All-time lows return on Beats Fit Pro at $160, Studio Buds $90, more in Black Friday sale
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to $249 with ANC and adaptive transparency
- Anker’s Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds hit new lows from $80
- New low lands on Sennheiser’s just-released Momentum 4 ANC Headphones at $52 off
- Skullcandy’s Transparent Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones see first drop to $80, more
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are an even better buy at $85 (Save 50%)
Smart home deals abound
- Eve Black Friday goes live on HomeKit sensors, cameras, power strips, more from $32
- Philips Hue Gradient lamps and lightstrips with addressable color LEDs on sale from $197
- ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats arrive at Black Friday prices from $159 (Save $31)
- New all-time low outfits the front door with Level’s invisible HomeKit smart lock at $140
- August’s latest HomeKit smart lock hits $159 low in early holiday sale (Reg. $230)
- Govee smart lights expand your Alexa and Assistant setup at new lows from $35
- Just-released eufyCam 3C kit sees first discount to $320 (Save $150) in Black Friday sale
- Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Door Controller returns to all-time low at under $17
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Original Peloton Bike sees rare discount to new $1,145 all-time low at $300 off on Amazon
- Instant Pot Thanksgiving sale starts now from $40: Dual Air Fryer, rice cooker, more
- adidas Black Friday Sale 2022 offers up to 70% off sitewide + 40% off UlraBoost styles
- Macy’s Black Friday Sale begins today with up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, more
- Self-emptying Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vac/mop hits new low at $400, more from $238
- Backcountry Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: North Face, Patagonia, more
- Save $130 on Ninja’s 8-qt. Foodi Air Fry Multi-Cooker at $220 ahead of Black Friday, more
- Columbia’s Black Friday starts today! Save 25% off sitewide + 50% off doorbusters
- simplehuman Black Friday sale up to 30% off: trash cans, soap pumps, more from $37
- Ray-Ban Cyber Week Deals are live! Save up to 50% off sitewide + 30% off icons
Get ready for Cyber Monday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels
Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!