Automate Christmas lights with Eve’s energy-monitoring Thread Home smart plug at $32

Amazon currently offers the Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread for $31.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking one of the first notable price cuts to date since being refreshed last year, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings from the usual $40 going rate. This is matching the all-time low set just twice before, as well. Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. And with the holiday season around the corner, this is a great option to turn on Christmas lights and the like with your voice. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Those who can live without the built-in energy monitoring features will want to check out the Wemo Smart Plug V4 instead. This more affordable offering was also just recently refreshed with Thread support, delivering a compact design that lets you control lamps, fans, and more with Siri. Right now, it’ll only set you back $25 at Amazon, providing one of the best smart plugs on the market for less than the more capable option above.

All of the other best smart home deals this week are putting even more of Eve’s lineup of HomeKit devices in the spotlight. Almost all of these accessories have been updated to sport not only the same HomeKit control as the lead deal, but also the same Thread support. Ranging from cameras to weather sensors and other gear, pricing starts at $32 while delivering some of the best discounts yet.

Eve Energy Smart Plug features:

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

