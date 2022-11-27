KRK home studio speakers see rare Cyber Monday deals starting from $150

Justin Kahn
Rare deals From $150
KRK 5-inch Classic Studio Monitor

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering a series of particularly rare deals on KRK studio monitors. The deals start from $150 shipped with a number of new all-time lows at the ready. KRK monitors are a staple in recording studios across the globe and have been for many years, as well as being my personal favorite speaker of choice. I have a pair of Rokit 5s and V series 8-inch models in front of me right now – these are the kinds of speakers that sound amazing and deliver the same audio the producers and mix engineers are hearing to make the records you’re listening to. Built to go the distance, I really want a new set but my V series pair have functioned perfectly for nearly a decade now and just won’t quit. Head below for the Cyber Monday KRK deals before they sell out on you (they are going quick). 

KRK Cyber Monday deals:

***Note: For those that might be jumping into the proper studio monitor game for the first time, these deals are single speakers so you’ll need to purchase two of them. 

While we are talking pro audio and recording gear, make sure you visit our coverage of the Universal Audio deals. We are now tracking the best prices of the year on a range of the brand’s fantastic audio interfaces, including both entry-level models and the more pricey multi-input variants. The deals start from $118 and are waiting for you right here. Everything else is in our Cyber Monday deal hub

KRK Rokit Studio Monitor features:

KRK’s Rokit Generation 4 utilizes matching drivers made with Kevlar to ensure the same sonic integrity across all frequencies and minimizes listening fatigue. DSP-driven Room Tuning with 25 visual Graphic EQ settings helps minimize and correct problems in your acoustic environment. Works with the KRK App to set up your room for better monitoring and faster mixing. The custom-designed efficient Class D power amplifier drives the speakers evenly at reduced operating temperatures and improves audio integrity. The built-in Brick Wall Limiter automatically engages at maximum amp-level to maintain a balanced sound, protect the system, and offer better and wider dynamics. 

