HyperX Cyber Monday deals: Alloy Origins 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to $70

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is currently offering a selection of HyperX Gaming Gear with offers starting from $13. Leading the way here is the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with HyperX Aqua switches with a tactile bump to confirm actuation, you will have more desk space for maneuvering your mouse around with the aircraft-grade aluminum body keeping everything structurally sound. You also get per-key RGB backlighting which can be customized using the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below to check out more deals.

More HyperX deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the Cooler Master CK721 Space Gray Hybrid Wireless Mechanical Blue Switch Keyboard for $60, a new all-time low price. The hybrid wireless technology allows you to either use a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, or even act as a wired keyboard over the USB-C connection. This Bluetooth support is also what gives it near-universal compatibility with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android with the ability to switch between platforms at the press of a key. After checking out these deals, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest offers rounded up in one place.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a durable, supremely portable 60% form factor keyboard that provides more room for sweeping mouse movements. It features a durable, full aluminum body, and reliable HyperX switches balanced for speed and performance. The pre-installed double shot PBT keycaps have secondary functions printed on them so you can quickly locate any additional functionality you need. Further customize your keyboard with macros, lighting effects, and more with HyperX NGENUITY software.

