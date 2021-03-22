As the popularity of 60% keyboards grows, we’re starting to see even more options from well-known brands like HyperX. Their latest addition is the HyperX Alloy origins 60. With robust build quality, clever layout, and some other nice features for a 60% board, it’s shaping up to be a solid choice in the compact keyboard world priced at $100. Be sure to hit the video below to see all the details.

Overall design

HyperX has hit the nail on the head with the design and materials of the Alloy Origins 60. It is super solid and is surprisingly heavy, weighing in at almost 100g more than the Drop Alt. Of course, weight doesn’t really affect performance, but I really enjoy having a solid-feeling keyboard. It gives me more confidence that it won’t move on me when gaming and just feels beefy.

As with most 60% boards, the Alloy Origins 60 has a removable USB-C cable so you can use the stock cable or supply your own favorite cord. HyperX has placed the port on the left, which is more favorable than the right, in my opinion. On the bottom, the Alloy Origins 60 has two risers to set the desired angle of the keyboard.





HyperX Alloy Origins 60: clever layout

One of my favorite features of the layout, though, is that HyperX has made the arrow keys much more accessible as a secondary function than other boards. To use the arrow keys, the function button is in the bottom right of the board, and the arrow keys are then right next to it, making navigation very easy.

I use arrow keys quite a lot in my day-to-day work and the positioning of the function and arrow keys make the Alloy Origins 60% much more appealing to me than other compact boards.

HyperX red linear switches

For switches, this board has HyperX’s red linear switches and they feel great. With an actuation force of 45g, 1.8mm key travel distance, and 3.8mm total distance, they’re pretty light and easy to actuate. Once again, I find myself more often accidentally pressing keys on a linear switch, especially a light switch like the HyperX reds, so they aren’t my main choice for gaming. But that comes down to personal preference.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60: video

For Typing, I really enjoy the HypX red switches. They sound great and feel great with very smooth movement. Be sure to watch the video for a sound test.

Likewise, the stabilizers feel great on the HyperX Alloy Origins. Some other boards like the Razer Huntsman Mini have quite a bit of rattle, but just like the HyperX Ducky One2 collab, the Alloy Origins 60 stabilizers feels and sound great. There is no rattling and I can’t pick out any obnoxious pinging, either.

PBT double shot keycaps

HyperX also provides some great double shot PBT keycaps. They have a slight texture to them, but overall are pretty smooth. Printed on the sides are all of the secondary functions making it easy to find navigation keys like home, page up, and media controls.

Also included in the box are a couple of specialty keycaps. A unique topo design space bar lights up brilliantly with three separate RGB zones while the HyperX escape key helps to brand the board even more.

RGB + HyperX NGenuity

As a gaming-focused board, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 also has plenty of RGB. While not as robust as some other software, HyperX’s NGenuity allows per-key lighting selection and layering of effects. For example, one setup that I enjoyed was having a solid teal color mixed with the twilight setting that randomly highlights other keys across the board in different colors. And while the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 doesn’t let you cycle through a ton of built-in RGB patterns, through NGenuity, you can set three profiles that are saved to the keyboard and easily accessible.

Because the switches are red, the way that the RGB glows, you kind of get a bit of red color even when you don’t have red selected as a choice.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the HyperX Alloy Origins might be one of my favorite 60% boards that I’ve tried. It feels solid and sounds great with those red linear switches, especially for a reasonable $99.99. I would love to give it a try with the HyperX aqua tactile switches that I’ve heard so much about, but even though I don’t typically choose a linear switch, I found myself really enjoying the Alloy Origins 60, thanks to its build quality and useful 60% layout.

