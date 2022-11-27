Owlet smart sock and nap camera all-time lows live from $69 (Up to $90 off)

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, a couple different well-rated and trusted third-party sellers with Amazon fulfillment are offering some seriously deep price drops and new all-time lows on the Owlet baby cameras and smart socks. You can land the Owlet Dream Duo Smart Baby Camera and Sock for $279.29 shipped. Regularly $369, this is $90 off the going rate, $10 under the Black Friday price directly from Owlet, and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re expecting a new bundle of joy or looking for an epic baby shower gift, these Owlet deals are worth a closer look. You’re essentially looking at a combo smart baby camera system that includes the brand’s Dream Sock – it tracks your “baby’s sleep, including number of wakings, heart rate, oxygen level, sleep quality, and total hours slept.” This model delivers important stats on early developmental health patterns and peace of mind while you’re in the the other room during nap times. Head below for more Cyber Monday Owlet deals.

More Cyber Monday Owlet deals

If you’re looking for some non baby-specific smart home gear, it’s hard to go wrong with the Eve models. Some of our favorite options on the market, a range of the brand’s smart home gear including cameras, air monitors, power strips, water sensors, and more, many of which packed with HomeKit and Thread integration, are now at some of the best prices of the year. Swing by our 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub for even more smart home gear.

Owlet Dream Duo features:

Track baby’s sleep trends using award-winning technology- Wear for every nap and bedtime to track your baby’s sleep, including number of wakings, heart rate, oxygen level, sleep quality, and total hours slept.

Owlet cam streams HD video with night vision- From anywhere on your phone, stream secure, HD video of your favorite view of Baby in reliable clarity.

Personalized sleep program- From 4-12 months old, access Owlet’s award-winning sleep program and receive an adaptable sleep schedule tailored to your baby’s needs. See better sleep in as few as 7 days.

130° wide-angle 4X zoom- See everything you need from your phone with a wide-angle view, 4X pinch-to-zoom and room temperature sensor for complete visibility into your baby’s crib and room.

