Ninja’s latest Deluxe CREAMi churns ‘America’s #1 ice cream maker’ up a notch

Today we are taking a closer look at Ninja’s latest CREAMi ice cream maker. The previous-generation models were some of the more popular kitchen items around here over this past summer and while the weather might be cooling down across the country, it’s never too cold for some frozen treats if you ask me. The latest Ninja Deluxe CREAMi ice cream maker introduces a series of new features to its already popular formula and is now available for purchase. Head below for more details.

New Ninja Deluxe CREAMi ice cream maker

The new Ninja Deluxe CREAMi ice cream maker expands upon the previous-generation model with “even more possibilities, the XL capacity, and 11 program functions.”

Most notably, the new “advanced creamify technology” supports a “professional Creamerizer Paddle” that finely shaves and transforms ice particles to deliver a range of new delicious treats to its arsenal. Alongside the ice cream, sorbet, and gelato options from the predecessors, the new deluxe variant can also bring Italian ice, slushies, creamiccinos, frozen yogurt, and frozen drinks to your dessert repertoire.

From there, you’ll find new larger CREAMi Deluxe Pints that hold three cups each – 50% more capacity than the original model – as well as the ability to create a single pint with two flavors:

With two flavors, one base, you can turn every frozen base into two finished flavors with different mix-ins, one on top & one on the bottom. You can also process the top half to enjoy now and save the rest for later

The Ninja Deluxe CREAMi ice cream maker ships with the motor base with dual-drive motors, deluxe Creamerizer paddle, a pair of 24-ounce CREAMi Deluxe Pints with storage lids, an outer bowl with lid to house the pints while processing, and a recipe inspiration guide.

It is now available directly from Ninja and at Amazon for $249.99. The previous-generation version, for comparison’s sake, sells for $220 shipped while the Amazon-exclusive variant is listed at $177.50.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the CREAMi ice cream makers were indeed some of the most popular small kitchen appliances around here over the last year or so, not to mention being “America’s #1 ice cream maker” according to Ninja, they are certainly not the most affordable. On top of that, the new deluxe model adds an additional $50 on top of that for what amounts to a few extra presets for slushies and things of that nature. It probably isn’t worth the upcharge for most folks just looking to whip up a pint or two of homemade ice cream from time-to-time, but the expanded capacity and double flavor action might just be too alluring for some to pass up.

