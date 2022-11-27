Fly with Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Control System at all-time low of $330, more from $80

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of Turtle Beach Gaming Accessory deals from $80. Leading the way here is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System for $329.95 shipped. Normally going for $380, this $50 price drop marks only the second time we’ve tracked this system at this all-time low. This all-in-one flight control system includes a yoke, trim wheel, and throttle quadrant to provide pretty much every control you’d want to step up your casual flight simulator experience whether you play on PC or Xbox One, Series X|S. The throttle quadrant includes both push-pull and lever throttle controls with the yoke system using a 100% contactless system for creating 180 degrees of yoke rotation in addition to the integrated rudder and brake controls by your fingertips. The full-color flight management display allows you to monitor various data points while flying such as seeing ETA to destination, flight time, and more. You can learn more by checking out our announcement coverage. Head below for more deals.

More Turtle Beach deals:

We’re also tracking Logitech’s X52 Flight Control System down at its all-time Amazon low of $130. The X52 Flight Control System comes with a throttle unit and joystick that is connected with a single cable so only one USB port is needed. The joystick unit uses magnetic, non-contact X- and Y-axis sensors to increase longevity and accuracy, and includes rudder support by twisting the stick with the ability to lock this out if you have dedicated pedals. After checking out these deals, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest offers rounded up in one place.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System features:

Developed by world-class aeronautical engineers and pilots, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a complete flight control system that delivers the most immersive, authentic flying experience on the market. Offering intuitive and realistic controls, VelocityOne Flight equips users across all experience levels with an inclusive flight system to experience the thrill of flight. A true to life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provide precise, long-lasting control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel and custom lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircrafts.

