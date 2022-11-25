Logitech’s X52 Flight Control System falls 28% in return to Amazon low of $130 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech X52 Flight Control System for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 28% discount marks a return to the all-time Amazon low price and comes within $30 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. The X52 Flight Control System comes with a throttle unit and joystick that is connected with a single cable so only one USB port is needed. The joystick unit uses magnetic, non-contact X- and Y-axis sensors to increase longevity and accuracy, and includes rudder support by twisting the stick with the ability to lock this out if you have dedicated pedals. The throttle unit has a blue LCD screen for displaying which profile is selected, which is set up with the X52 software, current time, and a timer. In total, there are 282 programmable commands across the three modes so you have access to every action without needing a keyboard. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead grab the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight Stick for $80. Here the joystick features four axes of control with 16 action buttons and orange accents and backlighting. The control axes give you a great level of precision with Thrustmaster’s HallEffect AccuRate Technology and the ambidextrous design allows anyone regardless of their left or right handiness to use the joystick comfortably. Thrustmaster’s Advanced Programming Graphical Editor allows you to combine other Thrustmaster devices together in one mapping profile.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also currently tracking a number of deals on PC peripherals with offers starting from $12. Leading the way there is the latest CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for the new low of $120. The K70 PRO Mini comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology.

Logitech X52 Pro Flight Control System features:

Magnetic non-contact X and Y axis sensors provide enhanced longevity and improved accuracy. A dual spring centering mechanism provides a progressive, smooth movement that further aids your control.

282 Programmable Commands over 3 modes: Have all of the commands in Elite Dangerous or Star Citizen under your fingertips with no need to switch back to your keyboard

Multifunction LCD Display affords even greater control of your navigation within Flight Simulator X, thanks to direct control of the simulation’s radio panel functionality.

