Ultraloq U Bolt Pro has six ways to unlock at all-time low of $126 for Cyber Monday, more

Woot is offering the Ultraloq Smart Lock lineup from $74 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the U Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi Bridge at $125.99. Down from a $199 list price, and $139 sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ultraloq’s U Bolt Pro delivers six ways to enter your door. This means you can unlock it with the touch-and-go 360-degree fingerprint sensor, anti-peep keypad, your smartphone, automatically via geolocation, shake to open, and a mechanical key. All of this combines to deliver a varied, yet cohesive experience for entering your home. Plus, you can share an “ekey” with friends or family who only need temporary access to your home this holiday season. It even integrates with Alexa and Assistant so you can use simple voice commands to lock or unlock the door. Keep reading for more.

For built-in Wi-Fi and a smaller price point, consider picking up the Wyze Lock Bolt for $78 on Amazon. It comes in at $48 less than today’s lead deal and delivers many similar features. It has a built-in keypad, a fingerprint reader, and smartphone access. However, to keep costs low, Wyze did remove the physical key portion of the Lock Bolt. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Don’t forget that TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart home deals are already live with prices from $10. You’ll find discounts on bulbs, plugs, switches, and much more here. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other discounts to upgrade your house this holiday season before checking out our Cyber Monday guide to see everything we’ve uncovered so far.

Ultraloq U Bolt Pro features:

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro is a secure and versatile smart deadbolt that offers 6-in-1 keyless entry to your home. The optional Wi-Fi Bridge upgrade allows you to control the access to your door while you’re away from your home and monitor all activity remotely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!