adidas Cyber Monday Sale cuts 40% off sitewide: UltraBoosts, outerwear, more

The adidas Cyber Monday Sale offers 40% off sitewide with promo code CYBER at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $114 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are a best-selling style for adidas and a fantastic option for holiday gifting. They were designed to help boost your runs with a cushioned insole for added comfort. Plus, this style contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, making them eco-friendly as well. With over 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here. Also be sure check out our fashion guide with deals from Nike, Oakley, and more!

