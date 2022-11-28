Save up to $220 on Breville stainless steel espresso machines for Cyber Monday from $280

As part of its Cyber Monday deals and joining the ongoing Black Friday deals on De’Longhi, KitchenAid, and Philips brewers, Amazon has now launched a notable Breville espresso machine sale. We are now tracking a series of solid price drops across a range of the brand’s attractive stainless steel machines in both silver and the Sesame black colorways starting from $280 shipped. That includes the entry-level Bambino at the best price we have tracked on Amazon right up to the high-end pro model with the built-in bean grinder. You’re looking at as much as $220 in savings, some of the best prices of the year, and even some new Amazon all-time lows. Head below for a closer look at the Breville Cyber Monday Amazon deals.

Breville Cyber Monday Amazon deals:

Black Friday has now transitioned to Cyber Monday and the deals are still flying. After seeing loads of big-time discounts for over the weekend, we have turned the page to Cyber Monday, delivering the rest of this year’s biggest price drops across every product category. Stay locked to 9to5toys and our 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub so you don’t miss out.

Barista Pro Espresso Machine features:

The Breville Barista Pro delivers third wave specialty coffee at home with a single touch as the built in grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand for maximum flavor.

Faster heat up time: Innovative ThermoJet heating system achieves the optimum extraction temperature in 3 seconds with the instantaneous transition from espresso to steam. Ready to make your best coffee without the wait.

Microform milk Texturing: The powerful steam wand performs at the level that allows you to hand texture micro-foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latté art.

19-22 Grams dose for full flavor: Achieve a consistent and balanced espresso using the right amount of ground coffee. The 54mm ports-filter with 19-22 grams is the key for full flavor and cafe quality coffee

