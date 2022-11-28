Chamberlain’s myQ belt-drive garage door opener falls to new Amazon low at $177.50

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain Smart myQ Ultra Quiet Belt Drive Garage Door Opener (B2405) for $177.63 shipped. Down from $209, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to add smart control to your older garage, this opener packs myQ which allows you to use it with Alexa, Assistant, and an app on your iPhone or Android smartphone. There’s an ultra-quiet DC motor and soft start/stop for smooth operation, and also reduced disturbance inside. This means you can come home even when the baby’s sleeping and open the garage door without waking them. On top of that, this kit comes with an outside keypad, two in-car remotes, and a new in-garage controller too. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks with the Genie Chain Drive 500 Garage Door Opener. While it’s not a belt-drive opener and will be a bit louder than today’s lead deal, and you won’t be able to control it from your phone, it does save an additional $18 since it’s just $159.

After making your garage door smart with today’s lead deal, consider picking up either the Level Touch or Bolt invisible HomeKit smart lock that’s on sale from $164 right now. These rare discounts save at least $36 and make now one of the best times of the year to pick it up. Then, swing by our Cyber Monday hub for the rest of the deals we’ve found today before they’re gone for good.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener features

Smartphone control: Download the myQ app and follow the steps to connect your new garage door opener so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from your smartphone – anytime, from anywhere

Quiet operation: An ultra-quiet DC motor and soft start/stop smooth operation ensures for comfortable living spaces near the garage

Next generation garage technology: Improved Wi-Fi connectivity and enhanced memory to support new myQ features

Integrated Bluetooth technology: Reduces setup time and makes it even easier to connect to the myQ app, other myQ devices and smart home technology solutions

Trusted security: Security+ 2.0 technology provides unmatched encryption (100 billion codes)

Lighting: (2) 100 Watt(bulbs sold separately)

