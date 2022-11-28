Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks see rare discounts from $164 (Reg. $199+)

Amazon now offers a Cyber Monday discount on the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock at $164 shipped. Normally fetching $199, this is the best price in several months and a chance to save $35 on one of the more unique smart locks on the market. Standing out from the competition, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though its still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For something a bit more traditional and even more feature-packed, Amazon now offers the Level Lock Touch Edition HomeKit Smart Lock for $229. Typically fetching $329, you’re looking at $100 in savings while marking the second-best price to date at within $17 of the all-time low set once before. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched earlier in the year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys to provide an alternative to using your smartphone. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

