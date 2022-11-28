Crest and Oral-B Cyber Monday deals now live from $28: Smart toothbrushes up to $100 off, more

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has launched a new series of Crest and Oral-B deals. Now joining the ongoing Black Friday event, Amazon has now doubled down on its oral care price drops with a fresh batch of deals on electric toothbrushes, brush replacement heads, and Crest Whitetrips. The deals start from $28 shipped and deliver some new 2022 lows on a range of its smart toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits to get that smile in shape for the holidays. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale waiting down below as part of the Amazon Crest and Oral-B Cyber Monday deals.

Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush features:

You Will Receive 1 Oral-B iO Series 8 White Alabaster electric toothbrush, 2 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean replacement brush heads, and a premium travel case

PERFECT PRESSURE: Signals red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right

PERSONALIZED BRUSHING: Display screen helps motivate you and enables you to customize your brushing experience

SENSATIONAL CLEAN: Redesigned dentist-inspired round brush head with twisted bristles reach every contour for a deep clean

LIVE COACHING with VISIBLE TIMER: A.I. tracks where you are brushing and guides you to 100% coverage so you don’t miss any zone, while the visible timer ensures you brush for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes

