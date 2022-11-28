Amazon’s hi-fi Echo Studio on sale for the first time in years at $155 all-time low (Reg. $200)

Joining all of the other Cyber Monday discounts, Amazon is now offering its Echo Studio Smart Speaker for $154.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $45 off. This is the first discount since back at the beginning of 2021 and as rare of a chance to save as they come. Arriving as Amazon’s latest flagship smart speaker experience, the Echo Studio packs all of the usual hands-free Alexa access into an even more capable build. Taking on even the likes of Apple’s original HomePod, this offering packs a high fidelity audio array comprised of directional tweeters, 5.25-inch bass drivers, and Dolby Atmos support. There’s also a built-in Zigbee hub for controlling connected smart home devices, too. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Also on sale, the latest Echo smart speaker is also marked down to its best price ever. Resulting from a 50% off price cut that turns the usual $100 going rate into a $49.99 sale price, this is the best we’ve ever seen on the spherical smart speaker. It won’t dish out the same kind of hi-fi sound as the lead deal, but should be a notable option on a tighter budget to summon Alexa on top of playing your favorite tunes from Apple Music and more.

If there’s another Alexa experience you’re looking to bring home on sale, Cyber Monday also has you covered. Across both of Amazon’s Echo speaker and smart display lineup, the best prices of the year are currently live. Headlining is the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers, which are now delivering an even better sounding experience with 50% in savings at new all-time lows from $25. Those are then joined by a collection of screen-based Alexa experiences thanks to all-time lows on Echo Show displays from $35.

Echo Studio features:

Echo Studio includes left, right and top mid-range speakers that create directional sound, a directional tweeter for great, high end performance and a built-in 5.25-inch bass driver coupled with a bass port to give you the best bass response we knew how to deliver. This coupled with a format like Dolby Atmos, the sound is truly immersive.

