LEVOIT smart air purifiers and more start from $40 for Cyber Monday with up to 30% in savings

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering 30% off a range of LEVOIT air purifiers to rid your space of contaminants and 99.7% of potentially harmful airborne particles. While we tend to see a number of price drops on LEVOIT gear throughout the year, they tend to max out in the 20% range and the pricing on a range of models just go much better than that. Starting from some smaller entry-level models at $40 shipped, you’ll also find the smartphone-controlled variants marked down in Amazon’s LEVOIT Cyber Monday sale event. The smart model also support Alexa and Google Assistant voice command in most cases, allowing for a hands-free experience until it’s time to replace the HEPA filtration system. Head below for a closer look at the LEVOIT Cyber Monday deals.

LEVOIT Cyber Monday air purifier deals:

Be sure to also check out the Coway Black Friday air purifier deals that are still live then head straight over to the price drops we are tracking on the attractive Blueair models. Starting from $98, these solutions are also now sitting at 30% off for the holidays with all of the deals detailed for you right here. Everything else is waiting in our 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub.

LEVOIT Core 200S Smart Air Purifier features:

EFFECTIVE PURIFICATION: The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air wherever you put it, refreshing the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 183 ft² / 17 m². The optimal air cleaning performance can only be delivered by powerful motors installed on products over 6 pounds

QUIET OPERATION: With noise levels as low as 24dB, the Core 200S cleans your air without keeping you up at night. For a completely uninterrupted sleep, turn off all lights with the Display Off button

ACCESS ANYWHERE: With the VeSync app, you can control your smart air purifier from anywhere. Adjust settings while you’re in the other room, at the office, or out walking the dog

