Blueair’s Blue 311 Bedroom Air Purifier falls 30% to new low of $161, more purifiers from $98

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of Blueair Air Purifiers with deals starting from $98. Leading the way is the Blueair Blue 311 Bedroom Air Purifier for $160.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 30% discount and $69 in savings mark a new all-time low price while being among the first drops to date. This air purifier is controlled by a single button to adjust the fan speed. Depending on that speed, this purifier can clean the air of a 340-square feet room in 12.5 minutes, or up to 1,632-square feet in an hour. The integrated filter here will capture 99% of airborne particles like smoke, pollen, dander, and more. That filter will also last up to 6 months before needing to be replaced as well. Head below for more Blueair deals.

More Blueair deals:

Want to monitor the live air quality inside your home as well? We’re currently tracking the Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor with Thread marked down to $70. The new Eve Room is fairly similar to the original version with the same air quality monitoring and Apple HomeKit support, but it now features Thread integration alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Then make sure to stop by our main Black Friday deal hub.

Blueair Blue 311 Bedroom Air Purifier features

SIMPLE ONE-BUTTON CONTROL: Easily adjust fan as-needed with one button to ensure optimal air quality, including lowering fan speed at night for uninterrupted sleep

CLEAN AIR IN MINUTES: Blueair’s HEPASilent technology, delivers clean air, faster, and much more quietly than traditional HEPA filtration alone; Quickly cleans 340sqft medium room in about 12.5 min or up to 1,632sqft XL space in 60min, on high

SLEEK, CUSTOMIZABLE SWEDISH DESIGN: Compliments your aesthetic while working hard to clean your air; Place where it will be most effective at capturing airborne particles & odors without worrying about it cramping your style

