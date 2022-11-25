Coway’s Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier falls to new 2022 low of $133, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Coway’s Home Air Purifiers with deals starting from $133. Leading the way here has to be the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier for $133.13 shipped. Normally going for $193, this 31% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen so far. This purifier was designed to accommodate rooms up to 874-square feet with the ability to process that air volume twice an hour through its True HEPA filter. The pollution sensor in the Airmega will provide real-time readings on air quality through brightly colored LEDs. There are a total of three fan modes with the auto mode using the air quality sensor to adjust the fan speed to keep your air clean. If you find you’re allergies are easily triggered by pollen or pet dander, it may be time to pick up an air purifier. Be sure to check out our review and head below for more Coway deals.

More Coway deals:

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $50 after clipping the on-page coupon with this pricing being exclusive to Prime members. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

We’re also tracking deals on the Blueair Air Purifiers with offers starting from $98. After you check out those deals, you can head over to our main Black Friday hub for all the best deals.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier features:

The mighty air purifier is equipped with cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency RATING of 99.97percent , it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. This mighty machine includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. And when 30 minutes when pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy. Power Consumption – 4.977.8 W CFM 246. Secondhand Smoke – Ideal for smokers and those who live with smokers, the Coway Mighty efficiently reduces air contaminants and odors related to second-hand smoke

