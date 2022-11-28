Rare OLIGHT Cyber Monday deals: Baton3 $70, Seeker 3 Pro $98, Warrior 3S $84, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, OLIGHT’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its LED flashlights on sale from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount from the sale is the Baton3 1,200-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Battery Case for $69.97. Generally $100 for the pair, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best price that we’ve seen since Prime Day. As the latest version of OLIGHT’s popular compact flashlight, the Baton3 is ready to handle anything that comes your way. Ready to output up to 1,200 lumens of brightness, the Baton3 is a great choice to keep on you at all times. I personally carry around the Baton2 and have found numerous uses for it. The great thing is that there are multiple brightness levels to choose from, and you’ll likely end up on the 60 or 300 lumen setting. This is because we rarely need more than that to see when it’s dark outside, though it’s nice to have the 1,200 lumen option should the need arise. Plus, there’s a 0.5-lumen mode should you only need a little bit of light and a long battery life. How long? Up to 97 days with the included charging case. Yep, over three months of continuous usage at 0.5 lumens. Keep reading for more OLIGHT deals.

OLIGHT Cyber Monday deals:

OLIGHT Baton3 LED Flashlight features:

The Baton3 is the upgraded version of Olight’s popular S1R II. Equipped with high performance LED and TIR lens for a soft and balanced beam, this extremely compact light delivers an incredible maximum beam of 1200 lumens and 166 meters. It is powered by a customized battery rechargeable via the MCC 1A/MCC3 magnetic charging cable. The new anti-slip body texture looks exquisite and enhances the grip. The Baton3 is an ultimate pocket light in performance and convenience.

