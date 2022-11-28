Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus kit drops to $80.50 (Save $40) in Cyber Monday bundle sale

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is discounting a collection of Philips Hue bundles packaging together various lights, accessories, and hubs. Shipping is free across the board. Perfect for building out a setup from scratch, be it for the home theater with immersive lighting or just bringing the usual voice control and multicolor ambiance to your space, these are the best prices of the year. Headlining is the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus with bundled 3-foot extension at $80.48. Down from the usual $120 going rate, this rare price cut arrives with $40 in savings to mark the best price of the year. This package provides a total of 9 feet of of multicolor lightstrip to your space that’s perfect for adding a bit of flair behind TVs, up on shelves, or really anywhere else in your space that could use some accent lighting. It’ll pair over Bluetooth to Alexa and Assistant speakers, but also to HomeKit with the usual Zigbee integration to control the lighting effects with all three of the major voice platforms.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale for plenty of other bundles. Above we picked out one of the more affordable options for your smart home, though there are quite a few other packages that deliver even more sizable savings to some of the latest Philips Hue smart lamps, lightstrips, and other gear for your space, be it one that prefers Alexa, Assistant, or Siri.

All of today’s other best discounts are of course then going live in our Cyber Monday savings hub. All week long we’ve been detailing the best Black Friday price cuts, which have now transitioned over into the tail end of the event with Cyber Monday. There’s still plenty of time to save, as most of the discounts that went live throughout Thanksgiving Week are up for grabs for just one more day.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus features:

Pair your Philips Hue White and Color Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus with any voice or Smart Home assistant. Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, Microsoft Cortana, SmartThings, IFTT. Hub required, Alexa device. These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network.

