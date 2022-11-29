Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $960 lows in Woot refurb sale (Orig. $1,299+)

Woot today is kicking off its latest certified refurbished Mac sale, with a collection of desktop offerings now up for grabs. Free shipping is available for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Headlining all of the markdowns, the best prices yet have arrived on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac, all of which start at $959.99 for the entry-level 7-core model. That’s down from the original $1,299 price tag, while delivering a new all-time low at $90 under our previous mention. You’ll also find higher-end configurations on sale, delivering $399 in savings.

Amazon is also now offering new condition 8-Core M1 iMac models at $1,349.99, down from $1,499. This $150 discount is the first price cut since back in June and comes within $1 of the all-time low.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Woot is also marking down an assortment of other desktop Macs today as part of the promotion, all of which include the same 90-day warranty as the M1 models above. You’ll want to browse through the entire assortment right here, with the savings lasting a bit longer than the usual 1-day sales we tend to see from Woot. Regardless, at these prices, stock isn’t likely to stick around for long even if the discounts are going to be live through the end of the month.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today just mere hours until the official savings go live, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

